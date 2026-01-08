Previous
Pathway home through the forest by pusspup
Photo 877

Pathway home through the forest

I do love to shoot into the sun for a sunburst. This staircase in the forest offers a great opportunity.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana
Beautiful forest and sunburst, such great looking trees and textures.
January 8th, 2026  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 8th, 2026  
Tia
Nicely done!
January 8th, 2026  
