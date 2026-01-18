Previous
A bit of excitement this afternoon by pusspup
Photo 887

A huge branch fell from our street tree and blocked the street.
Apart from the sound of it landing on the street ( I heard it from the house), and a bit of a 'crack', it was completely silent. No wonder they are called 'widow makers'!
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
It’s been a weekend of bad weather. A lady was killed in her car by a falling tree yesterday near Wollongong
January 18th, 2026  
Elisa Smith ace
Wow, they are heavy too.
January 18th, 2026  
Yao RL ace
Haha, what a horrible name.
January 18th, 2026  
Diana ace
Wow, that is quite something!
January 18th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
OMG.
January 18th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Lucky no one was parked underneath
January 18th, 2026  
