Hey Skip, how’s the grass? by pusspup
Photo 888

Hey Skip, how’s the grass?

This big fella was quite happy to munch away in the backyard while I intrusively took his portraits.
He was pretty chilled, which was lucky as he’s a bit of a giant!!
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Wylie

@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
He’s a grand looking chap.
January 31st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman
Lovely capture.
January 31st, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell
The big ones scare me a bit.
January 31st, 2026  
Brian
Love the POV and framing. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
January 31st, 2026  
Diana
Amazing close up of this huge fella!
January 31st, 2026  
