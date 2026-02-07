Sign up
Previous
Photo 895
I S2 WELLINGTON in colour
It looks like I’ve used selective colour here but I haven’t - just the way the environment worked out. But I quite liked it!
It was a choice to have all the people doing their thing here rather than a close up of the word.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
2
1
Tags
landscape
,
tourist
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great shot! Love the colour pop!
February 7th, 2026
Diana
ace
A great choice you made, fabulous scene and capture.
February 7th, 2026
