I S2 WELLINGTON in colour by pusspup
I S2 WELLINGTON in colour

It looks like I’ve used selective colour here but I haven’t - just the way the environment worked out. But I quite liked it!
It was a choice to have all the people doing their thing here rather than a close up of the word.
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot! Love the colour pop!
February 7th, 2026  
Diana ace
A great choice you made, fabulous scene and capture.
February 7th, 2026  
