Sequoia in Christchurch botanic gardens by pusspup
Sequoia in Christchurch botanic gardens

With Ivy!
This botanic gardens has so many amazing giants of trees it was amazing. The Ivy growing on this giant redwood was particularly beautiful.
Colour version.
