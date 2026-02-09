Sign up
Photo 897
Burkes pass
Not quite what I expected but an eclectic collection of buildings, cars and stuff. I thought the old blacksmith hut and old loo made a nice tableau.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
8
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
9th February 2026 2:49pm
Tags
antiques
