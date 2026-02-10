Sign up
Previous
Photo 898
Lake Pukaki en route to Mt Cook
Super views. Cloud obscured the summit but added atmosphere!
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
5142
photos
229
followers
271
following
246% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
10th February 2026 1:01pm
Tags
landscape
Dianne
ace
You are having a fabulous look around. Great colour in the lake. Enjoy.
February 10th, 2026
eDorre
ace
Love the color version!
February 10th, 2026
