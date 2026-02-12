Previous
Wanaka to Queenstown -colour by pusspup
Photo 900

Wanaka to Queenstown -colour

A very scenic drive, steep and windy. A nice little scenic stop here to admire the pass along the way.
Loads of roadside flowers but I fear that few are native. They are pretty though.
12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous landscape shot
February 12th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a lovely scene.
February 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact