Giant Moa - Colour
Photo 908

Giant Moa - Colour

Sadly extinct, as were many exhibits we saw at te papa wellington museum. A shame we didn't have more time to look around, it is a great place.
It was intriguing to see the wall shadows moving around independently of the skeletons! Very clever.
Wylie

julia
Certainly, a great place to spend some time. Did you see the ANZAC display.. very moving.
February 20th, 2026  
Diana
I love this version and colours.
February 20th, 2026  
Wylie
@julzmaioro just a quick pass unfortunately
February 20th, 2026  
