Photo 908
Photo 908
Giant Moa - Colour
Sadly extinct, as were many exhibits we saw at te papa wellington museum. A shame we didn't have more time to look around, it is a great place.
It was intriguing to see the wall shadows moving around independently of the skeletons! Very clever.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
nature
julia
ace
Certainly, a great place to spend some time. Did you see the ANZAC display.. very moving.
February 20th, 2026
Diana
February 20th, 2026
Diana
ace
I love this version and colours.
February 20th, 2026
Wylie
ace
@julzmaioro
just a quick pass unfortunately
February 20th, 2026
