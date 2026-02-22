Sign up
Previous
Photo 910
The Silver Fern-colour
"a powerful symbol of New Zealand's national identity"
Shot taken at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.
Wylie 2 has some Māori heritage so was keen to find this.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
5166
photos
231
followers
271
following
249% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2026 11:29am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
plant
gloria jones
ace
So lovely.
February 22nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous close up, wonderful light
February 22nd, 2026
eDorre
ace
Beautiful composition
February 22nd, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely focus and dof, such beautiful leaves.
February 22nd, 2026
