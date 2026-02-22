Previous
The Silver Fern-colour by pusspup
The Silver Fern-colour

"a powerful symbol of New Zealand's national identity"
Shot taken at the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.
Wylie 2 has some Māori heritage so was keen to find this.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
February 22nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous close up, wonderful light
February 22nd, 2026  
eDorre ace
Beautiful composition
February 22nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Lovely focus and dof, such beautiful leaves.
February 22nd, 2026  
