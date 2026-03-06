Sign up
Previous
Photo 919
Crevasses!
Of the Franz Josef glacier, spotted from our helicopter in flight. What a buzz!
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
15th February 2026 8:03am
Tags
glacier
