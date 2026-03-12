Previous
A quartet of chicks by pusspup
A quartet of chicks

Late season pea-chicks looking for a hand out. These late season hatchings tend to survive better than the Christmas crop. Somehow the foxes don't seem to have cottoned on to the late hatching - fortunately!
12th March 2026

