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Previous
Photo 927
Christchurch botanic gardens
I really like the iPad version of light room so I'm going to use it on my NZ photos from our February holiday in my secondary album.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2026 11:30am
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landscape
Mags
ace
What a lovely place!
March 26th, 2026
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