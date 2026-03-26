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Christchurch botanic gardens by pusspup
Photo 927

Christchurch botanic gardens

I really like the iPad version of light room so I'm going to use it on my NZ photos from our February holiday in my secondary album.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Mags ace
What a lovely place!
March 26th, 2026  
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