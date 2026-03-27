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Photo 928
Rakaia Gorge.
This was quite a lovely brief stop between Christchurch and Lake Tekapo.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365 Wylie extra
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th February 2026 8:56am
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