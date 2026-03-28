Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 929
Lake Tekapo
Unbelievably blue water and white stones.
Fabulously blue sky day.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
5219
photos
231
followers
272
following
254% complete
View this month »
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
Latest from all albums
4286
4287
4288
927
928
4289
929
4290
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
9th February 2026 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
March 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture of this stunning scenery! Wonderful foreground and blues.
March 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close