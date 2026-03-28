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Lake Tekapo by pusspup
Photo 929

Lake Tekapo

Unbelievably blue water and white stones.
Fabulously blue sky day.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
March 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such an amazing capture of this stunning scenery! Wonderful foreground and blues.
March 28th, 2026  
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