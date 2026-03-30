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Church of the good shepherd by pusspup
Photo 930

Church of the good shepherd

Lake Tekapo.NZ
Cleverly using the long grass to hide the swarms of tourists. Ha ha!
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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