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Photo 931
Observatory Lake Tekapo
.worth the drive and entry fee for the view from the observatory. There was even a cafe for hot chocolate!
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Wylie
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@pusspup
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365 Wylie extra
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th February 2026 8:21am
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