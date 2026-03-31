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Observatory Lake Tekapo by pusspup
Photo 931

Observatory Lake Tekapo

.worth the drive and entry fee for the view from the observatory. There was even a cafe for hot chocolate!
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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