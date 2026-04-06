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Previous
Photo 938
Me shooting the Wanaka tree
A bit of a different pov. Clearly taken by Wylie 2 as this is me!
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th February 2026 1:37pm
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