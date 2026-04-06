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Me shooting the Wanaka tree by pusspup
Photo 938

Me shooting the Wanaka tree

A bit of a different pov. Clearly taken by Wylie 2 as this is me!
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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