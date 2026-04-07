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Previous
Photo 939
Barefoot bride!
Queenstown seems to be a great place for wedding photos. At one point the formal dressed wedding couple were but a couple of steps from a couple of bikini clad girls sunbathing on the beach. An hysterical juxtaposition!
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
11th February 2026 4:43pm
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