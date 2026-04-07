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Barefoot bride! by pusspup
Photo 939

Barefoot bride!

Queenstown seems to be a great place for wedding photos. At one point the formal dressed wedding couple were but a couple of steps from a couple of bikini clad girls sunbathing on the beach. An hysterical juxtaposition!
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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