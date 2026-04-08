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Photo 940
Lake Manapouri
Not far in front of our accommodation-this amazing sight of the nz wilderness.
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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@pusspup
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Photo Details
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365 Wylie extra
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
12th February 2026 3:27pm
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