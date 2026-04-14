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Primordial NZ forest by pusspup
Photo 946

Primordial NZ forest

Trees and forests that look like they've been around for thousands of years. Gorgeous moss and ferns etc
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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julia ace
Love these St Island forests/bush you are just waiting for a dinasaur or a Moa to come around the next corner.
April 14th, 2026  
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