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Previous
Photo 946
Primordial NZ forest
Trees and forests that look like they've been around for thousands of years. Gorgeous moss and ferns etc
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
14th February 2026 12:21pm
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forest
julia
ace
Love these St Island forests/bush you are just waiting for a dinasaur or a Moa to come around the next corner.
April 14th, 2026
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