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Thunder creek falls pano by pusspup
Photo 947

Thunder creek falls pano

Clearly, I didn't take this shot, this is me taking the shot! Wylie 2 took this one.
Another picturesque location on our NZ trip.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene. You are lucky to have your personal photographer ;-)
April 15th, 2026  
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