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Previous
Photo 947
Thunder creek falls pano
Clearly, I didn't take this shot, this is me taking the shot! Wylie 2 took this one.
Another picturesque location on our NZ trip.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th February 2026 2:36pm
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landscape
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene. You are lucky to have your personal photographer ;-)
April 15th, 2026
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