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Franz Josef from inside the helicopter by pusspup
Photo 949

Franz Josef from inside the helicopter

a bit of a different view of the mountains.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Beverley ace
an awesome capture... what an amazing trip you had. loving your photos...
April 17th, 2026  
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