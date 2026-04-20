Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 952
new fern frond
There's something special about an unfurling frond. NZ.
BoB
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
5265
photos
231
followers
272
following
260% complete
View this month »
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
Latest from all albums
949
4310
950
4311
951
4312
952
4313
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
15th February 2026 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nz.
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close