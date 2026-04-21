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Arthur's pass NZ by pusspup
Photo 953

Arthur's pass NZ

Nearly back to Christchurch our exit point for N.Z.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Dianne ace
Beautiful scenery and light.
April 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! such a lovely albeit a dramatic view with the ominous clouds - fav
April 21st, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Wonderful clouds and landscape.
April 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
So much drama in this beautiful image.
April 21st, 2026  
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