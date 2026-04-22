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Devils punchball waterfall by pusspup
Photo 954

Devils punchball waterfall

waterfall in the distance. The downstream river in foreground. This was the devil of a walk up many staircases.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It looks a long climb!

You made me wonder......I know of a few Devil's Punchbowls here too.....apparently they are named after a folklore tale of the devil having a fight and scooping up earth to throw, often at the god Thor. I didn't know that before!
April 22nd, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely shot - I was going to enquire where until I read about your walk up the many staircases!
April 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful leading line
April 22nd, 2026  
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