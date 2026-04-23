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Previous
Photo 955
Lichen
1 think this winds up the New Zealand trip. While I have hundreds more pics I think I’ve given you a solid taste of where we experienced. A wonderful photogenic destination!
This lichen gives you an idea of the richness of the forests.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
16th February 2026 11:58am
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Maggiemae
ace
Oh, very nice to see what you see in superb focus! fav
April 23rd, 2026
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