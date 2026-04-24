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Layers by pusspup
Photo 956

Layers

A bit of haze in the air this evening made for great layers into the great dividing range
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful colour tones and softness to the view ! fav
April 24th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh that is simply exquisite
April 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 24th, 2026  
Bill Davidson
Nice tones….. and layers
April 24th, 2026  
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