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Yes, there is a heron here :) by pusspup
Photo 958

Yes, there is a heron here :)

Even though I settled in for the long wait, it insisted on strutting off in the opposite direction.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Kenneth Rose ace
Our subjects rarely do the predictable. Still a lovely shot and the Heron looks so majestic.
April 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the colour and textures of this bank of boulders and - yes I have just spotted the heron doing his own thing -
April 27th, 2026  
Bill Davidson
Spotted…. and the reflection. Lovely tones and textures.
April 27th, 2026  
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