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Previous
Photo 958
Yes, there is a heron here :)
Even though I settled in for the long wait, it insisted on strutting off in the opposite direction.
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Wylie
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@pusspup
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
25th April 2026 4:30pm
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landscape
Kenneth Rose
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Our subjects rarely do the predictable. Still a lovely shot and the Heron looks so majestic.
April 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Love the colour and textures of this bank of boulders and - yes I have just spotted the heron doing his own thing -
April 27th, 2026
Bill Davidson
Spotted…. and the reflection. Lovely tones and textures.
April 27th, 2026
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