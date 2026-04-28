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sunset over calm waters by pusspup
Photo 959

sunset over calm waters

I didn't take a lot of photos over the long weekend somehow, so I'll share another gentle sunset:)
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Jennifer Eurell ace
Beautiful light.
April 28th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely way to end a day
April 28th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Oh so serene
April 28th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So calm and serene at the end of the day !
April 28th, 2026  
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