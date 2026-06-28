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Previous
Photo 992
Serpentine Gorge II
A fabulous place. Had to share this shot of Wylie 2 in his new hat.
BoB
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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14
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5
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1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
10th June 2026 2:07pm
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landscape
Beverley
ace
fabulous photo... lovely place to take a break
June 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
A stunning scene and capture, such beautiful light and colours.
June 28th, 2026
Dianne
ace
What a terrific place to be and love that Wylie 2 gives it scale.
June 28th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful scene
June 28th, 2026
Brigette
ace
this is a wonderful scene
June 28th, 2026
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