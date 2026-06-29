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John Murray art I by pusspup
Photo 993

John Murray art I

Emu detail.
A gem of a find at Lightning Ridge, this talented artist John Murray. We made a couple of significant purchases in the gallery but will share some of his public art with you.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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