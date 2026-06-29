Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 993
John Murray art I
Emu detail.
A gem of a find at Lightning Ridge, this talented artist John Murray. We made a couple of significant purchases in the gallery but will share some of his public art with you.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
5376
photos
236
followers
273
following
272% complete
View this month »
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
993
Latest from all albums
4380
990
991
4381
992
4382
993
4383
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th June 2026 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close