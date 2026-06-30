Previous
detail Major Mitchell by pusspup
Photo 994

detail Major Mitchell

Close crop of the pic in my other album. Very pleased with the results with the big Canon lens on the new Sony body.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
He is gorgeous!
June 30th, 2026  
Babs ace
He is magnificent fav
June 30th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
How gorgeous!
June 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact