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Previous
Photo 994
detail Major Mitchell
Close crop of the pic in my other album. Very pleased with the results with the big Canon lens on the new Sony body.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
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7
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3
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5
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
4th June 2026 12:10pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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He is gorgeous!
June 30th, 2026
Babs
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He is magnificent fav
June 30th, 2026
Chrissie
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How gorgeous!
June 30th, 2026
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