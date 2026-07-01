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Previous
Photo 995
Art
I think I promised some more John Murray art from his graffitti alley.
Herein his cow with blue wren! So cute.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Album
365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
15th June 2026 2:11pm
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Jennifer
ace
Haha, brilliant!
July 1st, 2026
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