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Art by pusspup
Photo 995

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I think I promised some more John Murray art from his graffitti alley.
Herein his cow with blue wren! So cute.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Jennifer ace
Haha, brilliant!
July 1st, 2026  
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