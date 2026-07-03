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Graffitti alley by pusspup
Photo 997

Graffitti alley

More John Murray art at Lightning Ridge.
He certainly gets those characters!
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Jennifer Eurell ace
He is just so good.
July 3rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Oh this is just marvellous, such beautiful tones. I love the weed smoking emu!
July 3rd, 2026  
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