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Look what dropped out of the sky by pusspup
Photo 999

Look what dropped out of the sky

Wylie 2 coming into the hangar after a skydive.
Turned out to be a perfect day for it, albeit rather cold on exit.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
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