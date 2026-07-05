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Previous
Photo 999
Look what dropped out of the sky
Wylie 2 coming into the hangar after a skydive.
Turned out to be a perfect day for it, albeit rather cold on exit.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
4th July 2026 3:06pm
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