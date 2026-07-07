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Previous
Photo 1001
Challenging conditions
After weeks in the desert, this rain and fog was a challenge on the windy road over the ranges to the coast. I was glad I wasn't driving. We made it just fine:)
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Wylie
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@pusspup
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Photo Details
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11
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3
Album
365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
16th June 2026 2:30pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Does look like challenging conditions.
July 7th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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I like the effect of the oncoming lights
July 7th, 2026
Maggiemae
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Nice focus of those high ferns or whatever they are! Love the light blurs too!
July 7th, 2026
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