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Forest by pusspup
Photo 1004

Forest

As well as a beautiful beach we are surrounded by National Park.
Loads of straight ‘ young’ gum trees since logging finished a few decades ago.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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