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Unusual prints/tracks by pusspup
Photo 1006

Unusual prints/tracks

The hind foot print is common, but this small hand print had me wondering for a while.
I imagine that the kangaroo leaned forward on its hands for a drink here from the rain puddle.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
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Agnes ace
Very special
July 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
clever kangaroo... lovely capture of the action...
July 13th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Clever cangaroo keeping a balance while stretching low for the water !
July 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
So interesting what a great find. We only get camels on our beach
July 13th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very interesting find and capture.
July 13th, 2026  
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