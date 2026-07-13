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Previous
Photo 1006
Unusual prints/tracks
The hind foot print is common, but this small hand print had me wondering for a while.
I imagine that the kangaroo leaned forward on its hands for a drink here from the rain puddle.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Wylie
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@pusspup
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Photo Details
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6
Comments
5
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
11th July 2026 11:37am
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Agnes
ace
Very special
July 13th, 2026
Beverley
ace
clever kangaroo... lovely capture of the action...
July 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Clever cangaroo keeping a balance while stretching low for the water !
July 13th, 2026
Babs
ace
So interesting what a great find. We only get camels on our beach
July 13th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very interesting find and capture.
July 13th, 2026
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