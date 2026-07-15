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Previous
Photo 1008
Arthur Boyd tapestries; National Gallery Australia
This shot gives you an idea of the grandeur of the tapestries currently on display at the NGA - The first time ever displayed in their entirety together.
Definitely worth a visit.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th July 2026 11:09am
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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I hope they will still be there in August. I'll be in Canberra for a few days as my so is a finalist in the National Photographic Portrait Prize for the second year in a row
July 15th, 2026
Beverley
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Wow... Amazing... pretty awesome to see
July 15th, 2026
Diana
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It must have been such an awesome exhibition!
July 15th, 2026
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