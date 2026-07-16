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Previous
Photo 1009
Misty forest
A forest a long distance from that in my other album today. A misty view from on top Mt Ainslie looking down.
also Bob
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th July 2026 12:05pm
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landscape
Diana
ace
Beautiful misty scene and capture.
July 16th, 2026
julia
ace
Beautiful misty shot..
July 16th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 16th, 2026
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