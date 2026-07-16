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Misty forest by pusspup
Photo 1009

Misty forest

A forest a long distance from that in my other album today. A misty view from on top Mt Ainslie looking down.
also Bob
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Diana ace
Beautiful misty scene and capture.
July 16th, 2026  
julia ace
Beautiful misty shot..
July 16th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 16th, 2026  
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