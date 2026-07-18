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Its about the bokeh by pusspup
Photo 1011

Its about the bokeh

the dew drops on the shrubs were amazing but it was so hard to get a decent photo!
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
It certainly is and it's wonderful
July 18th, 2026  
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