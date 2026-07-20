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Magpie by pusspup
Photo 1013

Magpie

Another optimist landing on the table as we ate our lunch.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
They're perpetual optimists!
July 20th, 2026  
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