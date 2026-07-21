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Wylie 2 tree hugger by pusspup
Photo 1014

Wylie 2 tree hugger

Sydney quay, the rocks.
Wylie 2 being my model yet again.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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