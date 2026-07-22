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Previous
Photo 1015
Museum of contemporary art Sydney
A very familiar looking piece. By the same artist as the large sculpture at the national gallery, Lindy Lee. Looking fabulous in the late afternoon light in front of the sydney skyline.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st July 2026 5:12pm
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sculpture
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a pretty Dreamtime-like design. Reminds me of the Bean in Chicago I have seen on here.
July 22nd, 2026
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and reflections, so beautifully composed.
July 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 22nd, 2026
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