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Museum of contemporary art Sydney by pusspup
Photo 1015

Museum of contemporary art Sydney

A very familiar looking piece. By the same artist as the large sculpture at the national gallery, Lindy Lee. Looking fabulous in the late afternoon light in front of the sydney skyline.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a pretty Dreamtime-like design. Reminds me of the Bean in Chicago I have seen on here.
July 22nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and reflections, so beautifully composed.
July 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 22nd, 2026  
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