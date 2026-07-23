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Little church by pusspup
Photo 1016

Little church

Near where we are staying. Pretty night lighting
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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John Falconer ace
Nicely done. This looks like St Philip’s Church in Sydney?
July 23rd, 2026  
Wylie ace
@johnfalconer York St sydney?
July 23rd, 2026  
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