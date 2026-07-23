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Previous
Photo 1016
Little church
Near where we are staying. Pretty night lighting
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Album
365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2026 8:33pm
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church
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done. This looks like St Philip’s Church in Sydney?
July 23rd, 2026
Wylie
ace
@johnfalconer
York St sydney?
July 23rd, 2026
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