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Banksy exhibition by pusspup
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Banksy exhibition

We saw his exhibition in Barcelona but thought we would have a look at the Sydney version while we were here.
I found this his most disturbing piece.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Issi Bannerman ace
It is beautifully done, but yes, very disturbing.
July 24th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I saw the exhibition in Sydney a few years ago, I didn't realise it was here again
July 24th, 2026  
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