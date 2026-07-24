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Previous
Photo 1017
Banksy exhibition
We saw his exhibition in Barcelona but thought we would have a look at the Sydney version while we were here.
I found this his most disturbing piece.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
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24th July 2026 10:18am
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banksy
Issi Bannerman
ace
It is beautifully done, but yes, very disturbing.
July 24th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I saw the exhibition in Sydney a few years ago, I didn't realise it was here again
July 24th, 2026
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