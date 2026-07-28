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The Archibald Prize by pusspup
Photo 1021

The Archibald Prize

This is the big portrait prize of the year here and we haven't travelled to Sydney to see it for a few years at the NSW Art Gallery.
This was not the winner, but probably my favourite. Virginia Trioli and her pooch.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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