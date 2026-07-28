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Previous
Photo 1021
The Archibald Prize
This is the big portrait prize of the year here and we haven't travelled to Sydney to see it for a few years at the NSW Art Gallery.
This was not the winner, but probably my favourite. Virginia Trioli and her pooch.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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365 Wylie extra
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23rd July 2026 11:32am
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