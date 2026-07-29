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Fun sculpture by pusspup
Photo 1022

Fun sculpture

I'm not sure why you would put this sculpture in an accessible location at the art gallery and then put a sign up saying don't touch or climb on the artwork!
Of course, this was ignored by the next family that came along - it looks built for play!
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Maggiemae ace
The probably children that most wanted to climb - couldn't probably read yet!
July 29th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So fun and tactile - what child would not want to climb all over it !
July 29th, 2026  
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