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Previous
Photo 1022
Fun sculpture
I'm not sure why you would put this sculpture in an accessible location at the art gallery and then put a sign up saying don't touch or climb on the artwork!
Of course, this was ignored by the next family that came along - it looks built for play!
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Wylie
ace
@pusspup
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Wylie extra
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iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
23rd July 2026 1:14pm
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Maggiemae
ace
The probably children that most wanted to climb - couldn't probably read yet!
July 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So fun and tactile - what child would not want to climb all over it !
July 29th, 2026
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