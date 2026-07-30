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Sydney Harbour Bridge; 36th floor view by pusspup
Photo 1023

Sydney Harbour Bridge; 36th floor view

We were very privileged to be able to access this view, so I took loads of pics to make it worthwhile!
Looking North.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, great pov! Where were you?
July 30th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
I can't imagine where you are - perhaps on the top of a drone? Super look to see all in focus!
July 30th, 2026  
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